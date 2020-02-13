Search
kentucky fried chicken
Feb 13, 2020
KFC bucket platform Crocs are a whole different level of shoe
We don't care why the chicken crossed the road because this is how she did it -- in a pair of naughty KFC Crocs.
Oct 22, 2010
Grey launches Roasta Burger for KFC in Singapore
After 33 years of serving fried chicken in Singapore, KFC has taken it up a notch by introducing an oven-roasted chicken burger called Roasta Burger.
Feb 26, 2010
KFC turns away angry customers after special offer TV spot generates frenzy
TAIPEI - Kentucky Fried Chicken outlets across Taiwan have turned angry customers away after supplies ran out for a combo meal marketed through TV spots.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins