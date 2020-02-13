kentucky fried chicken

KFC bucket platform Crocs are a whole different level of shoe
Feb 13, 2020
Oliver McAteer

We don't care why the chicken crossed the road because this is how she did it -- in a pair of naughty KFC Crocs.

Grey launches Roasta Burger for KFC in Singapore
Oct 22, 2010
Staff Reporters

After 33 years of serving fried chicken in Singapore, KFC has taken it up a notch by introducing an oven-roasted chicken burger called Roasta Burger.

KFC turns away angry customers after special offer TV spot generates frenzy
Feb 26, 2010
Glenn Smith

TAIPEI - Kentucky Fried Chicken outlets across Taiwan have turned angry customers away after supplies ran out for a combo meal marketed through TV spots.

