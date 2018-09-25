Search
justin smith
15 hours ago
Behind Semafor’s ‘radical’ digital news offering
Justin Smith, CEO of the soon-to-launch global news publisher, and executive editor Gina Chua on how the company is ‘reimagining’ publishing for global and regional audiences.
Sep 25, 2018
Don’t whine about media disruption, lead it: Bloomberg Media CEO
Justin Smith says taking calculated risks on key innovative projects is why the media giant is having one of its best years to date.
Jun 20, 2017
Bloomberg’s Justin Smith on Japan, user-generated news and moving in on agency turf
The Bloomberg Media head has some ideas on how media companies can hold their own against the tech giants that have spoiled their party.
Jan 12, 2015
Exclusive interview: Bloomberg Media's CEO Justin Smith
The Atifa Silk Interview: Bloomberg Media Group’s new CEO explains why media brands need startup culture and outlines his vision for a seamless flow of content.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins