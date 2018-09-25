justin smith

Behind Semafor’s ‘radical’ digital news offering
15 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Behind Semafor’s ‘radical’ digital news offering

Justin Smith, CEO of the soon-to-launch global news publisher, and executive editor Gina Chua on how the company is ‘reimagining’ publishing for global and regional audiences.

Don’t whine about media disruption, lead it: Bloomberg Media CEO
Sep 25, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Don’t whine about media disruption, lead it: Bloomberg Media CEO

Justin Smith says taking calculated risks on key innovative projects is why the media giant is having one of its best years to date.

Bloomberg’s Justin Smith on Japan, user-generated news and moving in on agency turf
Jun 20, 2017
David Blecken

Bloomberg’s Justin Smith on Japan, user-generated news and moving in on agency turf

The Bloomberg Media head has some ideas on how media companies can hold their own against the tech giants that have spoiled their party.

Exclusive interview: Bloomberg Media's CEO Justin Smith
Jan 12, 2015
Atifa Silk

Exclusive interview: Bloomberg Media's CEO Justin Smith

The Atifa Silk Interview: Bloomberg Media Group’s new CEO explains why media brands need startup culture and outlines his vision for a seamless flow of content.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

1 Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

2 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

3 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

4 Edelman Singapore announces leadership changes

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

5 Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

6 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed as Dentsu moves to one global operation

7 ‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

8 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

9 The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

10 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad