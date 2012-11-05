jon wilkins

Jon Wilkins and Nik Studzinski to depart Accenture Song
The Information
1 day ago
Will Green

The pair have been with Accenture since it bought Karmarama in 2016.

MEDIA DEBATE: Are premium social networks the future of social media?
Nov 5, 2012
Staff Reporters

As social networks continue to fragment, premium and niche sites are offering a more exclusive and intimate experience. Do they represent the future of social media?

Industry says BBH will remain unchanged by acquisition, for now
Jul 10, 2012
Emily Tan

ASIA-PACIFIC - Following its acquisition by Publicis, BBH has taken pains to reassure clients and the industry that its unique independence and 'Zag' approach to work will not be affected, and this is likely true as long as John Hegarty and Nigel Bogle are still on board, according to one industry expert.

MEDIA DEBATE: Channel choice causes clients confusion
Aug 1, 2011
Staff Reporters

As more television viewers choose different broadcast platforms, have clients responded accordingly or is it difficult for them to free themselves from the traditional TVC mindset?

INSIGHT: Production set to challenge the creatives
May 9, 2011
David Blecken

The division between agencies and production houses is becoming less distinct in the region's more advanced markets.

Blurring line between production, agencies in Asia
Apr 27, 2011
David Blecken

REGIONAL - The division between agencies and production houses is becoming less distinct in the region’s more advanced markets.

