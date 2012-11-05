jon wilkins
Jon Wilkins and Nik Studzinski to depart Accenture Song
The pair have been with Accenture since it bought Karmarama in 2016.
MEDIA DEBATE: Are premium social networks the future of social media?
As social networks continue to fragment, premium and niche sites are offering a more exclusive and intimate experience. Do they represent the future of social media?
Industry says BBH will remain unchanged by acquisition, for now
ASIA-PACIFIC - Following its acquisition by Publicis, BBH has taken pains to reassure clients and the industry that its unique independence and 'Zag' approach to work will not be affected, and this is likely true as long as John Hegarty and Nigel Bogle are still on board, according to one industry expert.
MEDIA DEBATE: Channel choice causes clients confusion
As more television viewers choose different broadcast platforms, have clients responded accordingly or is it difficult for them to free themselves from the traditional TVC mindset?
INSIGHT: Production set to challenge the creatives
The division between agencies and production houses is becoming less distinct in the region's more advanced markets.
Blurring line between production, agencies in Asia
REGIONAL - The division between agencies and production houses is becoming less distinct in the region’s more advanced markets.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins