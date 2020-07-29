john wren
Omnicom Q2 organic revenue plunges 23%
The holding company turns in performance significantly worse than that of Publicis Groupe, as operating profit plummets 89% to $62.5 million.
Omnicom Group CEO unveils '3-phase' plan for office return
"No person will be required to return to the office if they are not comfortable doing so."
Omnicom CEO: 'We were a bit shocked and put off when Wendy Clark decided to move on in the middle of a crisis'
John Wren said Chuck Brymer was able to step in with limited disruption "irrespective of whatever the behavior of his predecessor was."
'Breaks and sign-off times are critical': Omnicom Group CEO on balancing work and home life
John Wren shared empathy for those 'doing double-duty caring for a child or relative.'
Omnicom's Tim Love to retire in April
SINGAPORE - Omnicom's group vice-chairman and CEO of Asia-Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa (APIMA), Tim Love, intends to retire at the end of the first quarter.
Omnicom takes majority stake in India's Mudra Group
INDIA - Omnicom Group has acquired a majority stake in Mudra Group, India’s leading integrated marketing communications group, significantly expanding the holding company’s DAS capabilities and presence in the market.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins