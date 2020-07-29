john wren

Omnicom Q2 organic revenue plunges 23%
Jul 29, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Omnicom Q2 organic revenue plunges 23%

The holding company turns in performance significantly worse than that of Publicis Groupe, as operating profit plummets 89% to $62.5 million.

Omnicom Group CEO unveils '3-phase' plan for office return
May 20, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Omnicom Group CEO unveils '3-phase' plan for office return

"No person will be required to return to the office if they are not comfortable doing so."

Omnicom CEO: 'We were a bit shocked and put off when Wendy Clark decided to move on in the middle of a crisis'
Apr 29, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Omnicom CEO: 'We were a bit shocked and put off when Wendy Clark decided to move on in the middle of a crisis'

John Wren said Chuck Brymer was able to step in with limited disruption "irrespective of whatever the behavior of his predecessor was."

'Breaks and sign-off times are critical': Omnicom Group CEO on balancing work and home life
Mar 31, 2020
Oliver McAteer

'Breaks and sign-off times are critical': Omnicom Group CEO on balancing work and home life

John Wren shared empathy for those 'doing double-duty caring for a child or relative.'

Omnicom's Tim Love to retire in April
Jan 4, 2013
Emily Tan

Omnicom's Tim Love to retire in April

SINGAPORE - Omnicom's group vice-chairman and CEO of Asia-Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa (APIMA), Tim Love, intends to retire at the end of the first quarter.

Omnicom takes majority stake in India's Mudra Group
Oct 31, 2011
Atifa Silk

Omnicom takes majority stake in India's Mudra Group

INDIA - Omnicom Group has acquired a majority stake in Mudra Group, India’s leading integrated marketing communications group, significantly expanding the holding company’s DAS capabilities and presence in the market.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia