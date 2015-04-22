john steedman

'Steady' goes: WPP AUNZ announces retirement of John Steedman
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

'Steady' goes: WPP AUNZ announces retirement of John Steedman

The longtime creative- and media-agency leader ends a 45-year run with WPP and WPP AUNZ, which included time at JWT, Mindshare, GroupM and the holding company itself.

John Steedman to step down from GroupM Australasia
Apr 22, 2015
Byravee Iyer

John Steedman to step down from GroupM Australasia

AUSTRALIA - GroupM today announced that John ‘Steady’ Steedman will step down as Australasia chairman and CEO at the end of June this year.

WPP's history in the region
May 25, 2010
Staff Reporters

WPP's history in the region

Sir Martin Sorrell's enduring passion for Asia has cemented WPP as a part of the landscape. Media maps the company's history in the region.

GroupM hires John Steedman to head Australia
Apr 12, 2010
Kenny Lim

GroupM hires John Steedman to head Australia

SYDNEY - GroupM has appointed former Asia-Pacific chairman, John Steedman (pictured left) as its country head in Australia.

