2 days ago
'Steady' goes: WPP AUNZ announces retirement of John Steedman
The longtime creative- and media-agency leader ends a 45-year run with WPP and WPP AUNZ, which included time at JWT, Mindshare, GroupM and the holding company itself.
Apr 22, 2015
John Steedman to step down from GroupM Australasia
AUSTRALIA - GroupM today announced that John ‘Steady’ Steedman will step down as Australasia chairman and CEO at the end of June this year.
May 25, 2010
WPP's history in the region
Sir Martin Sorrell's enduring passion for Asia has cemented WPP as a part of the landscape. Media maps the company's history in the region.
Apr 12, 2010
GroupM hires John Steedman to head Australia
SYDNEY - GroupM has appointed former Asia-Pacific chairman, John Steedman (pictured left) as its country head in Australia.
