joanne theseira

Joanne Theseira promoted to CEO of Publicis Communications Singapore
Sep 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Joanne Theseira promoted to CEO of Publicis Communications Singapore

In addition to responsibility for Leo Burnett, Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Prodigious and MSL, she will also serve as Groupe chief growth officer for Southeast Asia.

Publicis appoints new Singapore MD
Jan 25, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Publicis appoints new Singapore MD

Joanne Theseira will also continue her role as GM of Nurun.

Publicis Singapore launches digital, design consultancy Nurun
May 4, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Publicis Singapore launches digital, design consultancy Nurun

SINGAPORE - With an increased demand for technology solutions, Publicis Singapore is bringing Nurun, its experiential design, service and product innovation consultancy to Singapore.

