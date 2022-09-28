Search
joanne theseira
Sep 28, 2022
Joanne Theseira promoted to CEO of Publicis Communications Singapore
In addition to responsibility for Leo Burnett, Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Prodigious and MSL, she will also serve as Groupe chief growth officer for Southeast Asia.
Jan 25, 2017
Publicis appoints new Singapore MD
Joanne Theseira will also continue her role as GM of Nurun.
May 4, 2015
Publicis Singapore launches digital, design consultancy Nurun
SINGAPORE - With an increased demand for technology solutions, Publicis Singapore is bringing Nurun, its experiential design, service and product innovation consultancy to Singapore.
