Search
joanna flint
1 day ago
Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Having left Google after 12 years, Mandarin Oriental's new chief commercial officer tells Campaign why the new spot is perfect for her, why the CMO role has outgrown itself, and why many executives in big tech are defecting to smaller businesses.
2 days ago
Ex-Googler Joanna Flint takes up new global role at Mandarin Oriental
Campaign speaks to Flint exclusively about her new role as chief commercial officer, superseding chief marketing officer Jill Kluge, who is set to depart in September after 30 years with the hotel chain.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins