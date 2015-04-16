jessica alba

Hyundai Motor, UNDP sign sustainability pact
21 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Korean carmaker pledges to strengthen its commitment to sustainable mobility and engage with millennial and Gen Z innovators.

Hazardous? No. Honest? Hopefully
Apr 16, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CHINA - Actress Jessica Alba is set to launch her Honest brand, a range of baby feeding products, shampoos, personal-care lines, vitamins, diapers and blankets, in China by the end of 2015.

