jerone larson

1 day ago
How to combine B2B’s rational skills with B2C's creativity to target decision makers
Now more than ever, brands need to continue to uncover what drives customers, develop content that’s relevant for the right people, and deliver this content at the right time and place, writes the B2B lead at VCCP.
Apr 23, 2021
Campaign Crash Course: How to create an effective B2B strategy
While most agencies have historically focused on the massive opportunity to provide marketing services for consumer-facing clients, there has been a recent surge in interest in the B2B arena. Here are important pointers on cracking B2B marketing.
