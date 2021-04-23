jerone larson

How to combine B2B’s rational skills with B2C's creativity to target decision makers
1 day ago
Jerone Larson

How to combine B2B’s rational skills with B2C's creativity to target decision makers

Now more than ever, brands need to continue to uncover what drives customers, develop content that’s relevant for the right people, and deliver this content at the right time and place, writes the B2B lead at VCCP.

Campaign Crash Course: How to create an effective B2B strategy
Apr 23, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to create an effective B2B strategy

While most agencies have historically focused on the massive opportunity to provide marketing services for consumer-facing clients, there has been a recent surge in interest in the B2B arena. Here are important pointers on cracking B2B marketing.

