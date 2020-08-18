japan airlines
Women to Watch 2020: Sze Hunn Yap, Japan Airlines
Sze Hunn Yap oversaw some major events for Japan Airlines as the youngest, only female and only non-Japanese person in the communications team, and has been continuously promoted since.
What are travel marketers in Asia spending on right now?
SOUNDING BOARD: Four brand marketers tell us what their marketing plans look like as they brace the impact of the pandemic.
Japan Airlines hires M&C Saatchi for new global positioning
The airline is looking for greater differentiation in the US, Europe and Asia.
FamilyMart and JAL get on board artificial 'shooting star' project
The organisers plan to launch microsatellites that will drop pellets that burn up reentering the atmosphere to create a 'shooting star' display.
Jetstar Japan to be operational next year
SINGAPORE – Jetstar Japan, a partnership between Qantas Group, Japan Airlines (JAL) and Mitsubishi Corporation and a key part of Jetstar’s expansion plan for its pan Asian operations, is set to be operational by the end of next year.
