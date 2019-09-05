Search
ireland
Sep 5, 2019
Google accused of using 'GDPR workaround' to feed personal data to advertisers
Evidence submitted to Ireland's data watchdog raises questions about Google's Authorized Buyers ad exchange.
May 24, 2019
Now Ireland is investigating Google over GDPR
If found guilty, it would be second time a European regulator has taken action against Google.
Mar 17, 2015
Irish tourism board turns WeChat green for St. Patrick's Day
SHANGHAI - Tourism Ireland's quirky tradition of 'greening' famous buildings and landmarks in recognition of St. Patrick's Day has been extended to WeChat.
Nov 27, 2012
Brian Swords promoted to MD of TBWA Shanghai
SHANGHAI - Brian Swords (pictured), formerly brand team leader for McDonald’s at TBWA, has been promoted to managing director of the agency with immediate effect.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins