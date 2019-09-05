ireland

Google accused of using 'GDPR workaround' to feed personal data to advertisers
Sep 5, 2019
Omar Oakes

Google accused of using 'GDPR workaround' to feed personal data to advertisers

Evidence submitted to Ireland's data watchdog raises questions about Google's Authorized Buyers ad exchange.

Now Ireland is investigating Google over GDPR
May 24, 2019
Omar Oakes

Now Ireland is investigating Google over GDPR

If found guilty, it would be second time a European regulator has taken action against Google.

Irish tourism board turns WeChat green for St. Patrick's Day
Mar 17, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Irish tourism board turns WeChat green for St. Patrick's Day

SHANGHAI - Tourism Ireland's quirky tradition of 'greening' famous buildings and landmarks in recognition of St. Patrick's Day has been extended to WeChat.

Brian Swords promoted to MD of TBWA Shanghai
Nov 27, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Brian Swords promoted to MD of TBWA Shanghai

SHANGHAI - Brian Swords (pictured), formerly brand team leader for McDonald’s at TBWA, has been promoted to managing director of the agency with immediate effect.

