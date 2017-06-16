Search
invalid traffic
2 days ago
Global digital ad spend increase accompanied by rise in invalid traffic
EXCLUSIVE TOP OF THE CHARTS: ClickCease report finds that in almost 20 countries 10% or more of site visits are invalid, including in APAC markets Singapore, Australia, China and India—translating to wasted adspend, compromised audiences and skewed analytics.
Jun 16, 2017
GroupM's plan to get ahead of ad fraud in China
By bringing key advertisers, publishers, third-party measurement vendors and industry self-regulators together, GroupM China is showing impatience with broader industry reform and wants to be seen as a leader on fighting fake traffic.
