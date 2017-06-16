invalid traffic

Global digital ad spend increase accompanied by rise in invalid traffic
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

EXCLUSIVE TOP OF THE CHARTS: ClickCease report finds that in almost 20 countries 10% or more of site visits are invalid, including in APAC markets Singapore, Australia, China and India—translating to wasted adspend, compromised audiences and skewed analytics.

GroupM's plan to get ahead of ad fraud in China
Jun 16, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

By bringing key advertisers, publishers, third-party measurement vendors and industry self-regulators together, GroupM China is showing impatience with broader industry reform and wants to be seen as a leader on fighting fake traffic.

