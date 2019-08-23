integrated marketing

Marketers are moving beyond traditional agency partnerships: R3 study
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

R3's Integration 2030 study explores the factors that are moving brands toward new agency models and integrating services.

Digital-centric is the new integration
Mar 2, 2015
Erik Ingvoldstad

Integration, in the traditional sense, just doesn’t work. It's time to embrace digital-centric integration with the consumer at the heart, writes Erik Ingvoldstad of Acoustic.

New Balance launches N-ergy in China with through-the-line campaign
Aug 12, 2010
Jane Leung

Footwear brand New Balance has launched an integrated campaign to promote its N-ergy line in China and cultivate the running culture in the mainland.

Rapp Singapore adds channel planning to services
Jan 14, 2010
Kenny Lim

SINGAPORE - Rapp Singapore has appointed Kimmy Koh (pictured) as integrated channel planner to boost its suite of services.

MDA launches tender for campaign to promote public-service broadcasts
Oct 23, 2009
Kenny Lim

SINGAPORE - The Media Development Authority of Singapore (MDA) has put out a tender for an agency to conceptualise and implement an integrated education campaign around public-service broadcasting.

