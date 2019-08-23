integrated marketing
Marketers are moving beyond traditional agency partnerships: R3 study
R3's Integration 2030 study explores the factors that are moving brands toward new agency models and integrating services.
BlueFocus Digital: transform creativity into business reality
BlueFocus Group’s leading agency is spearheading the trend for campaigns that have substance as well as style.
Digital-centric is the new integration
Integration, in the traditional sense, just doesn’t work. It's time to embrace digital-centric integration with the consumer at the heart, writes Erik Ingvoldstad of Acoustic.
New Balance launches N-ergy in China with through-the-line campaign
Footwear brand New Balance has launched an integrated campaign to promote its N-ergy line in China and cultivate the running culture in the mainland.
Rapp Singapore adds channel planning to services
SINGAPORE - Rapp Singapore has appointed Kimmy Koh (pictured) as integrated channel planner to boost its suite of services.
MDA launches tender for campaign to promote public-service broadcasts
SINGAPORE - The Media Development Authority of Singapore (MDA) has put out a tender for an agency to conceptualise and implement an integrated education campaign around public-service broadcasting.
