Campaign to rebuild coral reefs in Indonesia wins Industry Craft grand prix
Jun 22, 2022
Imogen Watson

CANNES LIONS 2022: “Hope reef” coral restoration campaign by Mars' Petcare brand Sheba, and AMV BBDO, built a living, thriving coral reef off the coast of Sulawesi in the Spermonde Archipelago.

Industry Craft winners at Cannes Lions 2018: Ogilvy HK and KFC win more golds
Jun 21, 2018
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy Hong Kong triumphs again, winning 4 Lions for the 'Birdland' series for KFC in the Industry Craft category.

