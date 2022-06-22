Search
Jun 22, 2022
Campaign to rebuild coral reefs in Indonesia wins Industry Craft grand prix
CANNES LIONS 2022: “Hope reef” coral restoration campaign by Mars' Petcare brand Sheba, and AMV BBDO, built a living, thriving coral reef off the coast of Sulawesi in the Spermonde Archipelago.
Jun 21, 2018
Industry Craft winners at Cannes Lions 2018: Ogilvy HK and KFC win more golds
Ogilvy Hong Kong triumphs again, winning 4 Lions for the 'Birdland' series for KFC in the Industry Craft category.
