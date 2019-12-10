index exchange
Index Exchange taps ex-Unruly exec in Japan
Just weeks after Campaign revealed Haruyo Kagawa's departure from Unruly, we can now detail her plans to expand Index Exchange in the market
Come together for a common identity solution
To combat the dominance of the walled gardens, the other players in the ecosystem must surrender the pieces of identity they own—for the sake of creating a common identity solution.
APAC's digital-data deficit, and what to do about it
Marketers in many markets in APAC face a dearth of solid data to use in digital marketing, compared to their western counterparts. Could a coming influx of telco data improve the situation?
Japan market ready for digital-transparency ‘pivot’: Index Exchange
Programmatic should be synonymous with end-to-end transparency, according to Andrew Casale of Index Exchange, which is active in Australia and Japan and coming soon to Singapore.
