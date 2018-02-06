iclick
Unlock the world’s largest e-commerce market with WeChat mini-program
The WeChat mini-program has taken Chinese e-commerce industry by storm. From 2019 to 2020 alone, the tool experienced a 33.3% upshot in daily active users, from 300 to 400 million.
Finding fortune in China: One-on-one with Yoyo Ng
iClick Interactive's general manager, Hong Kong speaks on trends in 2018, the importance of leveraging video and social content, and bridging the Mainland border.
Bertelsmann fuels iClick expansion with investment
GREATER CHINA – Bertelsmann Asia Investment (BAI) has bannered a group that invested in iClick Interactive Asia (iClick), an online performance marketing provider for Greater China and Southeast Asia.
iClick Interactive Asia and Digital Marketing Group consolidate as iClick
HONG KONG - Two major online marketing agencies, iClick Interactive Asia Limited and Digital Marketing Group (DMG), have joined forces to form a new company brand, iClick.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins