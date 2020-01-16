Search
hungry puffs
Jan 16, 2020
8 APAC winners in Warc Media Awards for channel integration
The Brand Agency's 'Hungry Puffs' campaign takes a gold, with PHD, Ogilvy, MediaCom and Mindshare also among the winners.
Jun 13, 2019
Supermarket chain to stock more empty boxes of made-up cereal brand
IGA will stock 'Hungry Puffs', the smart donation mechanism that's now a favourite to win accolades for The Brand Agency Perth at Cannes Lions next week, in 200 stores.
