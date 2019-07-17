human resources
The war for talent versus procurement of design
When the creative talent crunch comes up against procurement pressures, the carnage hurts everyone. Design Bridge's ECD has ideas on how agencies can defend themselves—and future generations.
Attracting top talent among major concerns for in-house agencies: ANA study
The ANA has identified numerous challenges internal shop leaders are facing today.
Wanted: Tales of confidence-destroying 'corporate abuse'
Former China-based planner and current RGA EMEA strategy head Rob Campbell launches a personal effort to stop "good employees from being systematically destroyed by bad managers".
Are you truly ready for today's young talent?
An ambitious, nimble and agile new generation of talent is emerging in the industry. Those in leadership roles need to ask whether they are making enough bold moves to capitalise on this potential.
Young marketing pros, let your passion shine
Learning to love your work builds a positive cycle to fuel your creativity and motivation — and that will give you the drive to flourish in your career, while even having a little fun along the way.
To retain young talent, how about a little respect?
The voices of tomorrow need to be heard today, and to feel that their opinions and ideas are valued—otherwise the post-1990s generation of talent will turn away from the industry altogether.
