White Ops rebrands to Human
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Cybersecurity firm said in October that its name perpetuated a toxic association of good and bad with colour and race, and has chosen a new name that "more authentically represents its values."

Adidas holds human pinball event for running shoe Energy Boost
Mar 11, 2013
Staff Writer

On 2 and 3 March, adidas introduced its latest Energy Boost shoe to China through a human pinball game, inaugurated by brand ambassadors Li Dongxue and Liu Xudan. The event aimed to demonstrate the core strengths of the product—innovation, fun and urban style—as well as performance benefits that have been contradictory in the past: soft cushioning and responsiveness.

CASE STUDY: Asia Square positions itself in Singapore's CBD as a Human Building
Oct 12, 2010
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Going beyond the cliches of an office building, Asia Square built its brand positioning as a Human Building, a place not solely for business objectives instead, but for people to live, work and play.

