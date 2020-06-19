hooq
Chinese tech giants are circling SEA streaming provider Iflix
Southeast Asian OTT platform is exploring a sale to avoid the same fate as rival Hooq, which entered into liquidation in March after struggling to make finances work.
Price and payment flexibility crucial for OTT platforms in Asia
The diversity of Asia's payment landscape requires a tailored and flexible approach to subscriptions, and investment in local technology infrastructure.
Hooq's downfall: Can other OTT platforms avoid the same fate?
SOUNDING BOARD: From consumer behaviour to content economics to investment in technology, several factors may have impacted Hooq's failure to adequately monetise its service. Analysts divulge what others can learn from its downfall.
Singtel-backed OTT service Hooq enters liquidation
Streaming-video provider cites competition from direct-to-consumer services launched by major content companies.
Hooq forms OTT and gaming advertising alliance
The exchange will pool OTT and gaming inventory across four platforms in Southeast Asia and India.
Hooq selects SpotX to power its advertising ambitions
SpotX will act as Hooq’s ad server and SSP.
