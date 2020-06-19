hooq

Chinese tech giants are circling SEA streaming provider Iflix
Jun 19, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Chinese tech giants are circling SEA streaming provider Iflix

Southeast Asian OTT platform is exploring a sale to avoid the same fate as rival Hooq, which entered into liquidation in March after struggling to make finances work.

Price and payment flexibility crucial for OTT platforms in Asia
May 4, 2020
Paolo Cuttorelli

Price and payment flexibility crucial for OTT platforms in Asia

The diversity of Asia's payment landscape requires a tailored and flexible approach to subscriptions, and investment in local technology infrastructure.

Hooq's downfall: Can other OTT platforms avoid the same fate?
Apr 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Hooq's downfall: Can other OTT platforms avoid the same fate?

SOUNDING BOARD: From consumer behaviour to content economics to investment in technology, several factors may have impacted Hooq's failure to adequately monetise its service. Analysts divulge what others can learn from its downfall.

Singtel-backed OTT service Hooq enters liquidation
Mar 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

Singtel-backed OTT service Hooq enters liquidation

Streaming-video provider cites competition from direct-to-consumer services launched by major content companies.

Hooq forms OTT and gaming advertising alliance
Oct 2, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Hooq forms OTT and gaming advertising alliance

The exchange will pool OTT and gaming inventory across four platforms in Southeast Asia and India.

Hooq selects SpotX to power its advertising ambitions
Sep 19, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Hooq selects SpotX to power its advertising ambitions

SpotX will act as Hooq’s ad server and SSP.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia