1 day ago
Will Honor bring more honour to Chinese smartphones?
China's No. 3 smartphone brand Honor recently launched its Magic 3 series into the global market, starting out by teasing an ambiguous UFO shape.
Nov 29, 2016
JWT wins Honor honours in China
Agency to handle strategy, key creative and product launch strategy and planning in China.
Nov 27, 2014
Ogilvy launches new Honor 6 smartphone globally with phone-less ads
HONG KONG - Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong is behind a global campaign launching China-made Honor 6 smartphone in new markets.
