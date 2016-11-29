honor

Will Honor bring more honour to Chinese smartphones?
Minnie Wang

Will Honor bring more honour to Chinese smartphones?

China's No. 3 smartphone brand Honor recently launched its Magic 3 series into the global market, starting out by teasing an ambiguous UFO shape.

JWT wins Honor honours in China
Nov 29, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

JWT wins Honor honours in China

Agency to handle strategy, key creative and product launch strategy and planning in China.

Ogilvy launches new Honor 6 smartphone globally with phone-less ads
Nov 27, 2014
Emily Tan

Ogilvy launches new Honor 6 smartphone globally with phone-less ads

HONG KONG - Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong is behind a global campaign launching China-made Honor 6 smartphone in new markets.

