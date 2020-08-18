hong kong protests

Hong Kong police put spotlight on UK lobbying firm for pro-democracy work
Aug 18, 2020
Ian Griggs

Hong Kong police put spotlight on UK lobbying firm for pro-democracy work

A UK lobbyist’s work for the Stand with Hong Kong campaign has led to a raft of arrests following the imposition of a strict new security law in the former British colony in June.

PR union slams Hong Kong govt decision to call for agency pitch
May 12, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

PR union slams Hong Kong govt decision to call for agency pitch

The Hong Kong government had previously struggled to find a PR agency partner to represent its ‘battered’ image, forcing it to relaunch the hunt via an open tender.

How agencies are adapting to Hong Kong uncertainty
Nov 28, 2019
Staff Reporters

How agencies are adapting to Hong Kong uncertainty

SOUNDING BOARD: Amid the recent cancellation of projects and events in Hong Kong, we ask agency heads about the repercussions for them, and whether clients are wary about the situation.

Mass cancellation of events in Hong Kong amid protests
Nov 18, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Mass cancellation of events in Hong Kong amid protests

As clashes intensify, events including the popular Rise conference and Clockenflap music festival have been cancelled or postponed.

Protest censorship seeps into Hong Kong, says privacy advocate
Nov 5, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Protest censorship seeps into Hong Kong, says privacy advocate

The Hong Kong government appears to be taking a stricter approach as the protests entered their 21st straight weekend, says Ray Walsh.

Backed into a corner, Apple must now decide where its long-term allegiance lies
Oct 18, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Backed into a corner, Apple must now decide where its long-term allegiance lies

Apple may be forced to weigh up whether operating in China — its third largest market — is worth the degradation of its global reputation.

