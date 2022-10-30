Search
homophobia
Oct 30, 2022
Stonewall tackles homophobia in sports ahead of Qatar World Cup
Qatar is notorious for its bad human rights record and persecution of LGBT+ people.
Jul 4, 2019
Nivea homophobic allegations: what's the potential fallout?
Industry experts wade in after FCB chose to resign the business.
Jun 28, 2019
Nivea responds to 'homophobic' allegations after FCB resigns business
'No form of discrimination, direct and indirect, is or will be tolerated.'
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins