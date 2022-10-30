homophobia

Stonewall tackles homophobia in sports ahead of Qatar World Cup
Oct 30, 2022
Ben Bold

Stonewall tackles homophobia in sports ahead of Qatar World Cup

Qatar is notorious for its bad human rights record and persecution of LGBT+ people.

Nivea homophobic allegations: what's the potential fallout?
Jul 4, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Nivea homophobic allegations: what's the potential fallout?

Industry experts wade in after FCB chose to resign the business.

Nivea responds to 'homophobic' allegations after FCB resigns business
Jun 28, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Nivea responds to 'homophobic' allegations after FCB resigns business

'No form of discrimination, direct and indirect, is or will be tolerated.'

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble