hershey
Chinese brands that stepped up their International Women's Day actions
While many use IWD as another shopping festival opportunity, local marketing experts see a change in the gender equality dialogue.
Hershey issues PR RFP for US and growth markets
Chocolate giant Hershey has issued an RFP seeking one or more PR agencies to handle corporate, brand, and internal communications for the US and key growth markets including China and India.
Hershey signals brand push in Asia
ASIA-PACIFIC - US-based Chocolate company Hershey is boosting its presence in Asia with plans to produce Kisses, Ice Breakers, Reese’s, its self-named chocolate bars and perhaps even locally tweaked goodies in the region while taking on Mars and Mondelez.
Bates Philippines wins three major accounts
THE PHILIPPINES - Bates Philippines has won three major businesses, namely Ivi Collagen, Lee Jeans and Hershey's chocolates, ending the year on a high.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins