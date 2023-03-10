hershey

Chinese brands that stepped up their International Women's Day actions
Mar 10, 2023
Minnie Wang

Chinese brands that stepped up their International Women's Day actions

While many use IWD as another shopping festival opportunity, local marketing experts see a change in the gender equality dialogue.

Hershey issues PR RFP for US and growth markets
Feb 27, 2014
Lindsay Stein

Hershey issues PR RFP for US and growth markets

Chocolate giant Hershey has issued an RFP seeking one or more PR agencies to handle corporate, brand, and internal communications for the US and key growth markets including China and India.

Hershey signals brand push in Asia
Oct 9, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Hershey signals brand push in Asia

ASIA-PACIFIC - US-based Chocolate company Hershey is boosting its presence in Asia with plans to produce Kisses, Ice Breakers, Reese’s, its self-named chocolate bars and perhaps even locally tweaked goodies in the region while taking on Mars and Mondelez.

Bates Philippines wins three major accounts
Dec 8, 2011
Staff Reporters

Bates Philippines wins three major accounts

THE PHILIPPINES - Bates Philippines has won three major businesses, namely Ivi Collagen, Lee Jeans and Hershey's chocolates, ending the year on a high.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

1 See all the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

2 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

3 WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

4 Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

5 Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

Breaking the cliches, smashing stereotypes, one campaign at a time

6 Breaking the cliches, smashing stereotypes, one campaign at a time

Move and win roundup: Week of March 13, 2023

7 Move and win roundup: Week of March 13, 2023

Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?

8 Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?

Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

9 Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

Michelle Yeoh historic Oscar win: Brands that paid tribute

10 Michelle Yeoh historic Oscar win: Brands that paid tribute