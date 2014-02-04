hegarty

John Hegarty: Agency craft is in decline
6 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

John Hegarty: Agency craft is in decline

Writing skills are "deplorable" and the best work in the last 18 months came from the in-house team at Oatly, according to the 'H' in BBH.

Taglines: In one era and out the other?
Feb 4, 2014
Mike Fromowitz

Taglines: In one era and out the other?

I love great taglines. I used to see them everywhere. Less so these days, I’m afraid.

Don't mistake technology for creativity: Sir John Hegarty
Jan 14, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Don't mistake technology for creativity: Sir John Hegarty

Campaign Asia-Pacific speaks with the BBH founding partner about his new book, the nature of creativity and why digital media formats are like electric guitars.

