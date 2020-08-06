hang seng bank
Dairy Farm launches Hong Kong customer rewards offering 'Yuu'
M&C Saatchi Spencer helps launch the service involving over 2,000 outlets as the pan-Asian retailer ramps up digital initiatives.
Leo Burnett and DDB tipped to swap big bank clients
HONG KONG - DDB and Leo Burnett have been tipped to win the local Hang Seng Bank and Bank of China creative accounts, respectively—effectively swapping clients after recent pitches called by the two financial institutions.
ICBC sends out pitch requests in Hong Kong
HONG KONG- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has sent out pitch requests in Hong Kong.
Bank of China, Hang Seng Bank look for new creative agencies
HONG KONG - Bank of China and Hang Seng Bank are both holding large-scale creative pitches.
The Gate Hong Kong hires two 4A veterans to jazz up creative output
HONG KONG - To improve its creative output and overall standard, The Gate Hong Kong has appointed two creatives with solid 4A agency track records: Denise Wong as executive creative director and Sonic Choy as head of art.
Hang Seng Bank ties 80th anniversary to TVB game show 'Minute to win it'
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Bank is celebrating its 80th anniversary next year, and its media agency Maxus has aligned it to sponsor a new game show, 'Minute to win it' (決戰一分鐘), as one of its celebration activities.
