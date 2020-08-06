hang seng bank

Dairy Farm launches Hong Kong customer rewards offering 'Yuu'
Aug 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dairy Farm launches Hong Kong customer rewards offering 'Yuu'

M&C Saatchi Spencer helps launch the service involving over 2,000 outlets as the pan-Asian retailer ramps up digital initiatives.

Leo Burnett and DDB tipped to swap big bank clients
Aug 19, 2013
Benjamin Li

Leo Burnett and DDB tipped to swap big bank clients

HONG KONG - DDB and Leo Burnett have been tipped to win the local Hang Seng Bank and Bank of China creative accounts, respectively—effectively swapping clients after recent pitches called by the two financial institutions.

ICBC sends out pitch requests in Hong Kong
Jun 17, 2013
Benjamin Li

ICBC sends out pitch requests in Hong Kong

HONG KONG- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has sent out pitch requests in Hong Kong.

Bank of China, Hang Seng Bank look for new creative agencies
Jun 11, 2013
Benjamin Li

Bank of China, Hang Seng Bank look for new creative agencies

HONG KONG - Bank of China and Hang Seng Bank are both holding large-scale creative pitches.

The Gate Hong Kong hires two 4A veterans to jazz up creative output
Dec 6, 2012
Benjamin Li

The Gate Hong Kong hires two 4A veterans to jazz up creative output

HONG KONG - To improve its creative output and overall standard, The Gate Hong Kong has appointed two creatives with solid 4A agency track records: Denise Wong as executive creative director and Sonic Choy as head of art.

Hang Seng Bank ties 80th anniversary to TVB game show 'Minute to win it'
Nov 29, 2012
Benjamin Li

Hang Seng Bank ties 80th anniversary to TVB game show 'Minute to win it'

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Bank is celebrating its 80th anniversary next year, and its media agency Maxus has aligned it to sponsor a new game show, 'Minute to win it' (決戰一分鐘), as one of its celebration activities.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia