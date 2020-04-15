hacking

Thousands of Zoom accounts are being sold on the dark web
Apr 15, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Thousands of Zoom accounts are being sold on the dark web

TECH BITES: More than half a million Zoom accounts are being sold or shared on the dark web.

Culture leaves many Asian companies unprepared for a cybersecurity crisis
Oct 20, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Culture leaves many Asian companies unprepared for a cybersecurity crisis

Strict adherence to hierarchy means Asian companies have been slow improve crisis planning around information-security, according to FireEye’s global comms chief.

How to growth hack your way to successful marketing campaigns
Aug 25, 2015
Christina Andersson

How to growth hack your way to successful marketing campaigns

Christina Andersson, managing director at digital training company Hyper Island, explains how marketers can use creativity, analytical thinking and social metrics to achieve successful marketing campaigns.

Growth-hack your brand to discover new customers
Jan 28, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Growth-hack your brand to discover new customers

HONG KONG – Well-established brands can learn from the world of scrappy startups. 'Growth hacking' melds tech savvy with social strategies and a 100 per cent user focus to pioneer a following and build profitability.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia