Thousands of Zoom accounts are being sold on the dark web
TECH BITES: More than half a million Zoom accounts are being sold or shared on the dark web.
Culture leaves many Asian companies unprepared for a cybersecurity crisis
Strict adherence to hierarchy means Asian companies have been slow improve crisis planning around information-security, according to FireEye’s global comms chief.
How to growth hack your way to successful marketing campaigns
Christina Andersson, managing director at digital training company Hyper Island, explains how marketers can use creativity, analytical thinking and social metrics to achieve successful marketing campaigns.
Growth-hack your brand to discover new customers
HONG KONG – Well-established brands can learn from the world of scrappy startups. 'Growth hacking' melds tech savvy with social strategies and a 100 per cent user focus to pioneer a following and build profitability.
