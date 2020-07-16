hack

Twitter 'feels terrible' for high-profile bitcoin scam that targeted politicians, CEOs
Jul 16, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Twitter 'feels terrible' for high-profile bitcoin scam that targeted politicians, CEOs

Twitter believes the bitcoin scam to be a "coordinated social engineering attack" that targeted some of its employees that had administrative access.

Cathay Pacific announces huge data breach
Oct 25, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Cathay Pacific announces huge data breach

Personal information, including passport and credit card numbers, hacked from around 9.4 million passengers, airline confirms.

Five simple questions for Equifax’s CEO
Sep 19, 2017
Charles Lankester

Five simple questions for Equifax’s CEO

Forget the “sorry”. Were you prepared?

Anonymous disrupts Malaysian government sites following ban
Jun 17, 2011
Staff Reporters

Anonymous disrupts Malaysian government sites following ban

KUALA LUMPUR - Hacker group Anonymous has confirmed that the disruption of over 50 Malaysian government websites on Wednesday and Thursday was a protest against the government's proposal to ban selected file sharing websites.

