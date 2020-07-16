Search
Jul 16, 2020
Twitter 'feels terrible' for high-profile bitcoin scam that targeted politicians, CEOs
Twitter believes the bitcoin scam to be a "coordinated social engineering attack" that targeted some of its employees that had administrative access.
Oct 25, 2018
Cathay Pacific announces huge data breach
Personal information, including passport and credit card numbers, hacked from around 9.4 million passengers, airline confirms.
Sep 19, 2017
Five simple questions for Equifax’s CEO
Forget the “sorry”. Were you prepared?
Jun 17, 2011
Anonymous disrupts Malaysian government sites following ban
KUALA LUMPUR - Hacker group Anonymous has confirmed that the disruption of over 50 Malaysian government websites on Wednesday and Thursday was a protest against the government's proposal to ban selected file sharing websites.
