great barrier reef

Travel was the first to shut down, will be the last to recover: Nishant Kashikar, Tourism Australia
1 day ago
Raahil Chopra

Travel was the first to shut down, will be the last to recover: Nishant Kashikar, Tourism Australia

The country manager, India and Gulf at Tourism Australia shares how to revive tourism post-Covid, when borders re-open for travellers.

ScUber diving Down Under
May 29, 2019
Ad Nut

ScUber diving Down Under

Queensland tourism campaign by Publicis and Herd MSL partners with Uber to book ride sharing under the sea along the Great Barrier Reef.

Great Barrier Reef opens first-ever events venue
Jul 23, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

Great Barrier Reef opens first-ever events venue

The venue will allow guests to rent a high-speed catamaran and customise experiences on an outer Reef pontoon.

