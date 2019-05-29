Search
Travel was the first to shut down, will be the last to recover: Nishant Kashikar, Tourism Australia
The country manager, India and Gulf at Tourism Australia shares how to revive tourism post-Covid, when borders re-open for travellers.
May 29, 2019
ScUber diving Down Under
Queensland tourism campaign by Publicis and Herd MSL partners with Uber to book ride sharing under the sea along the Great Barrier Reef.
Jul 23, 2018
Great Barrier Reef opens first-ever events venue
The venue will allow guests to rent a high-speed catamaran and customise experiences on an outer Reef pontoon.
