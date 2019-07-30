gowthaman ragothaman

Close to half of all consumers prefer privacy over personalisation — Gowthaman Ragothaman
16 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

Close to half of all consumers prefer privacy over personalisation — Gowthaman Ragothaman

The CEO, Aqilliz and co-founder, Web3 Marketing Association, spoke about the way digital will take over traditional spends in 2025 on the final day of Goafest in India.

Ex-WPP exec 'G-Man' Ragothaman details blockchain venture
Jul 30, 2019
Matthew Miller

Ex-WPP exec 'G-Man' Ragothaman details blockchain venture

Gowthaman 'G-Man' Ragothaman's Aqilliz will focus on applying distributed-ledger technology from Zilliqa in digital advertising.

The unique face of the fake news debate in Asia
May 23, 2018
Helen Roxburgh

The unique face of the fake news debate in Asia

Several Asian governments are experimenting with controls to limit fake news, amid criticism they're merely gagging the press. How can brands and audiences navigate the many factors playing into a story's authenticity?

Death of the demographic: The future of targeting
Nov 7, 2014
Gowthaman Ragothaman

Death of the demographic: The future of targeting

With the data now at our fingertips, we no longer need to use demographics as a insufficient surrogate for consumer interests and affinity.

Content marketing: Permanent whitewater
Sep 22, 2014
Gowthaman Ragothaman

Content marketing: Permanent whitewater

Marketing was once akin to boating in a calm sea, with predictable waves and ample time to react. No more. Today, brands and agencies must develop skills closer to those of whitewater rafting.

Reaching diverse consumer groups: New consumers
Jul 8, 2014
Gowthaman Ragothaman

Reaching diverse consumer groups: New consumers

As part of the Asia's Top 1000 Brands report, we asked a series of experts to provide insight into effective communication with specific consumer groups. In this third instalment, Mindshare's Gowthaman Ragothaman discusses a group that represents the last frontier of large-scale growth.

