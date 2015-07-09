global media review

Ubisoft launches global media review
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Group M has worked on the account since 2015.

EXCLUSIVE: Etihad Airways Partner airlines choose Starcom for global media
Jul 9, 2015
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - Publicis Groupe-owned Starcom Media Group has won the global media planning and buying account for Etihad Airways and its three-largest partner airlines: Alitalia, Air Berlin and Jet Airways.

The high cost of global media reviews
Jul 8, 2015
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - As the (estimated) 21 ongoing major global and North American media pitches start to conclude, we stop to ask, just how much pressure have agencies and brands been under?

GM Vietnam selects agencies - pending global review
Oct 12, 2011
Unknown Unknown

HANOI – General Motors Vietnam is believed to have selected Optimedia for its media and G2/Grey Group for its activation and creative until the global review is concluded.

