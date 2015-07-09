Search
Ubisoft launches global media review
Group M has worked on the account since 2015.
Jul 9, 2015
EXCLUSIVE: Etihad Airways Partner airlines choose Starcom for global media
GLOBAL - Publicis Groupe-owned Starcom Media Group has won the global media planning and buying account for Etihad Airways and its three-largest partner airlines: Alitalia, Air Berlin and Jet Airways.
Jul 8, 2015
The high cost of global media reviews
GLOBAL - As the (estimated) 21 ongoing major global and North American media pitches start to conclude, we stop to ask, just how much pressure have agencies and brands been under?
Oct 12, 2011
GM Vietnam selects agencies - pending global review
HANOI – General Motors Vietnam is believed to have selected Optimedia for its media and G2/Grey Group for its activation and creative until the global review is concluded.
