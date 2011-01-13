giga

When it rains, it pours data? Singapore digital-mobile service giga! takes the monsoon season with a twist
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

When it rains, it pours data? Singapore digital-mobile service giga! takes the monsoon season with a twist

There's nothing worse than being cooped up inside in the rain with nothing to do. But Singaporean mobile company giga!'s cheeky new campaign with Grey is quelling monsoon-boredom one GB at a time.

Vizeum Taiwan wins media AOR for Giga's online game portal Fun Town
Jan 13, 2011
Benjamin Li

Vizeum Taiwan wins media AOR for Giga's online game portal Fun Town

TAIPEI - Vizeum has been appointed agency-of-record for online game portal Fun Town, ousting the incumbent agency Media Palette.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

2 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

4 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

5 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

6 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

7 Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

8 M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

9 The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

Agency of the Year South Asia 2023: Mindshare, Ogilvy and Avian WE take the big wins

10 Agency of the Year South Asia 2023: Mindshare, Ogilvy and Avian WE take the big wins