Search
giga
1 day ago
When it rains, it pours data? Singapore digital-mobile service giga! takes the monsoon season with a twist
There's nothing worse than being cooped up inside in the rain with nothing to do. But Singaporean mobile company giga!'s cheeky new campaign with Grey is quelling monsoon-boredom one GB at a time.
Jan 13, 2011
Vizeum Taiwan wins media AOR for Giga's online game portal Fun Town
TAIPEI - Vizeum has been appointed agency-of-record for online game portal Fun Town, ousting the incumbent agency Media Palette.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins