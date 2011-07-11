giant

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings
2 days ago
Surekha Ragavan

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Dairy Farm’s Southeast Asia marketing chief on the radical idea of permanently lowering prices and going against hype- and promotions-driven marketing.

Giant bikes sets out to sponsor Australia's 'real riders'
Jul 11, 2011
Emily Tan

Giant bikes sets out to sponsor Australia's 'real riders'

MELBOURNE - Bicycle manufacturer, Giant Australia, has teamed up with Leo Burnett Melbourne to redirect some of the funds used to sponsor Tour de France champions to some of Australia's everyday riders.

