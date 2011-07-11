Search
giant
2 days ago
How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings
Dairy Farm’s Southeast Asia marketing chief on the radical idea of permanently lowering prices and going against hype- and promotions-driven marketing.
Jul 11, 2011
Giant bikes sets out to sponsor Australia's 'real riders'
MELBOURNE - Bicycle manufacturer, Giant Australia, has teamed up with Leo Burnett Melbourne to redirect some of the funds used to sponsor Tour de France champions to some of Australia's everyday riders.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins