gender equality
Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance
According to a new survey, the workplace is still falling short when it comes to gender equality and inclusion.
Twitter targets gender equal workforce by 2025
The new targets come as part of its ambition to become "the world’s most diverse and inclusive tech company".
Are men still passing responsibility for gender diversity initiatives to women?
More often than not, gender and other diversity initiatives, whilst promoting inclusivity, end up being exclusive by nature, say observers.
UN Women's latest campaign lays out gender inequality in black and white
The Erich & Kallman created ad takes a look at what's changed, and what hasn't, over the years.
Cannes Lions 2020: Swati Bhattacharya is 'See It Be It' ambassador again
The programme pushes for equal gender representation of creative leaders across the industry globally
What goes into glass ceilings, and how to smash them
WATCH: Merlee Cruz-Jayme talks about the biggest component of glass ceilings and the challenges in breaking all types of them.
