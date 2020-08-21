gender equality

Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance
Aug 21, 2020
Jess Geary

According to a new survey, the workplace is still falling short when it comes to gender equality and inclusion.

Twitter targets gender equal workforce by 2025
Mar 12, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The new targets come as part of its ambition to become "the world’s most diverse and inclusive tech company".

Are men still passing responsibility for gender diversity initiatives to women?
Mar 6, 2020
Matthew Keegan

More often than not, gender and other diversity initiatives, whilst promoting inclusivity, end up being exclusive by nature, say observers.

UN Women's latest campaign lays out gender inequality in black and white
Mar 6, 2020
Michael Heusner

The Erich & Kallman created ad takes a look at what's changed, and what hasn't, over the years.

Cannes Lions 2020: Swati Bhattacharya is 'See It Be It' ambassador again
Nov 26, 2019
Campaign India Team

The programme pushes for equal gender representation of creative leaders across the industry globally

What goes into glass ceilings, and how to smash them
Sep 30, 2019
Staff Reporters

WATCH: Merlee Cruz-Jayme talks about the biggest component of glass ceilings and the challenges in breaking all types of them.

