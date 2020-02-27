gareth mulryan
Publicis Groupe appoints new CEOs in Japan and Korea
Gareth Mulryan relocates from Singapore to Japan while Nicole Roe is promoted in Korea.
DIGITAL DOWNLOADED: Achieving real-time performance
Campaign Asia-Pacific reporter Racheal Lee interviews Gareth Mulryan of Performics, a company of ZenithOptimedia, in the above video, while below, Mulryan describes how to best use the vast and increasingly complex flood of data arising from consumers’ online activities.
DIGITAL DOWNLOADED: Agencies must keep up with consumers
The industry is responding to audience fragmentation by devising digital strategies that engage audiences in brand experiences.
Performics realigns network to three regional centres, Gareth Mulryan and Hari Shankar take on new roles
SINGAPORE – Performance marketing company under ZenithOptimedia, Performics, has recently formed three centres of excellence in the UK, the US and in Asia-Pacific.
Digital Thinkers: Gareth Mulryan, digital director Zenith Optimedia APAC
Gareth Mulryan, digital director APAC, Performics finds that the push towards a fully integrated agency is client-led.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins