fti

Gender pay gap: How have PR agencies performed?
1 day ago
PR Week

Gender pay gap: How have PR agencies performed?

There continues to be a pay gap between men and women at major PR firms, according to their latest gender pay gap reports—although one collective is bucking the trend.

Lessons from the campaign trail
Jul 18, 2014
Leo Wood

Lessons from the campaign trail

What can the world of business learn from politics as it seeks to manage reputation effectively? FTI Consulting's Leo Wood (pictured) draws parallels between the communications challenge facing the corporate world and politics

FTI selects Martin Reidy to head Strategic Communications in Beijing
Oct 30, 2012
Matthew Miller

FTI selects Martin Reidy to head Strategic Communications in Beijing

BEIJING - FTI Consulting Asia-Pacific has brought in Martin Reidy, most recently associate partner with Brunswick Group, to head up the Beijing office of its Strategic Communications practice.

Specialist financial PR in demand in Asia
Sep 14, 2011
Emily Tan

Specialist financial PR in demand in Asia

ASIA-PACIFIC – Last year, HSBC global chief economist Stephen D King wrote that the sun was setting on the age of Western prosperity, and rising in the East. As investors put their money where his mouth is, demand for financially-literate PR and communications skills has skyrocketed.

RLM Finsbury recruits FTI's Alastair Hetherington to lead new Asian arm
Sep 2, 2011
Alec Mattinson

RLM Finsbury recruits FTI's Alastair Hetherington to lead new Asian arm

LONDON - RLM Finsbury, the financial agency created by the merger of Finsbury and Robinson Lerer and Montgomery, has confirmed details of its new Asia-based offering.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

2 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

3 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

4 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

5 Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

6 Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

7 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

8 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

9 Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

10 The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena