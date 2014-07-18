fti
Gender pay gap: How have PR agencies performed?
There continues to be a pay gap between men and women at major PR firms, according to their latest gender pay gap reports—although one collective is bucking the trend.
Lessons from the campaign trail
What can the world of business learn from politics as it seeks to manage reputation effectively? FTI Consulting's Leo Wood (pictured) draws parallels between the communications challenge facing the corporate world and politics
FTI selects Martin Reidy to head Strategic Communications in Beijing
BEIJING - FTI Consulting Asia-Pacific has brought in Martin Reidy, most recently associate partner with Brunswick Group, to head up the Beijing office of its Strategic Communications practice.
Specialist financial PR in demand in Asia
ASIA-PACIFIC – Last year, HSBC global chief economist Stephen D King wrote that the sun was setting on the age of Western prosperity, and rising in the East. As investors put their money where his mouth is, demand for financially-literate PR and communications skills has skyrocketed.
RLM Finsbury recruits FTI's Alastair Hetherington to lead new Asian arm
LONDON - RLM Finsbury, the financial agency created by the merger of Finsbury and Robinson Lerer and Montgomery, has confirmed details of its new Asia-based offering.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins