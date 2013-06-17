Search
The bull case for advertising is back on
Advertising forecasters have upgraded their growth predictions for this year.
Jun 17, 2013
Asia and digital key drivers for global adspend growth: Latest forecasts
GLOBAL - Advertisers in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, as well as marketers spending on digital advertising, have become the engine for global industry growth, according to recent forecasts from both ZenithOptimedia and Magna Global.
Dec 17, 2012
Digital and media predictions for 2013: Millward Brown
GLOBAL - Research agency Millward Brown's annual digital and media predictions by its global futures group highlights trends such as the mobile as remote, omnichannel marketing and social TV.
