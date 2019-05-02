fomo
Here are four ways luxury brands keep loyal Chinese customers returning
Every company looks for innovative ways to earn repeat business and retain loyal customers, but in the digital age, customer loyalty retention is more difficult and doubly so for the luxury industry.
5 ways to create event FOMO
BCD M&E'S 2019 Bydesign Report highlights how to cultivate interest before an event through 'fear of missing out.'
How to leverage FOMO for brand storytelling
Social media has become an extremely valuable ally to those adopting FOMO as a marketing strategy.
New Balance China's introspective success hangs in the balance
New work "provides all-weather guidance for venting about life". Whatever that means.
The rise of JOMO: Solitude chic
In a reaction to an overly connected daily existence, people are beginning to see the value of turning off and tuning out digital distractions in order to spend a little quality time with their own thoughts. Holly Dellamura, senior digital research executive at Flamingo, explains.
