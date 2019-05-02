fomo

Here are four ways luxury brands keep loyal Chinese customers returning
1 day ago
Adina-Laura Achim

Every company looks for innovative ways to earn repeat business and retain loyal customers, but in the digital age, customer loyalty retention is more difficult and doubly so for the luxury industry.

5 ways to create event FOMO
May 2, 2019
Charlotte Flach

BCD M&E'S 2019 Bydesign Report highlights how to cultivate interest before an event through 'fear of missing out.'

How to leverage FOMO for brand storytelling
Nov 29, 2017
Jack Carter

Social media has become an extremely valuable ally to those adopting FOMO as a marketing strategy.

New Balance China's introspective success hangs in the balance
Aug 30, 2017
Ad Nut

New work "provides all-weather guidance for venting about life". Whatever that means.

The rise of JOMO: Solitude chic
Mar 19, 2015
Holly Dellamura

In a reaction to an overly connected daily existence, people are beginning to see the value of turning off and tuning out digital distractions in order to spend a little quality time with their own thoughts. Holly Dellamura, senior digital research executive at Flamingo, explains.

