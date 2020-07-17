financial services

Duopoly expands dominance within Asia as Vodafone, Reliance Jio lose ground
Jul 17, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Duopoly expands dominance within Asia as Vodafone, Reliance Jio lose ground

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Telecommunications providers experienced widespread disruption this year, while tech behemoths Facebook and Google expanded their stronghold in the Asia-Pacific region.

Financial-services churn: APAC bank and insurance brands see significant shifts
Jul 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Financial-services churn: APAC bank and insurance brands see significant shifts

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Standard Chartered clambers back into the top 10 banks after a 2019 freefall, while in insurance, Allianz tumbles from fifth place in 2019 to 63rd this year.

COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks
Jun 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks

Definitive action and the ability to project stability in uncertain times helped Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and others achieve favourable perceptions, according to a report from Carma Asia.

Stanchart falls behind other banks, AIA finishes first in insurers
Jun 11, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Stanchart falls behind other banks, AIA finishes first in insurers

A volatile banking category sees Standard Chartered's brand ranking plummet, while AIA elbows out Prudential to steal top insurance brand.

Do Mizuho Bank's ATM shutdowns damage the brand?
Feb 13, 2019
David Blecken

Do Mizuho Bank's ATM shutdowns damage the brand?

A spoof mocks alarmingly poor customer service, but for big banking brands, it's just business as usual.

Visa taps Olympic swimmer to help normalise card payments in Japan
Apr 2, 2018
David Blecken

Visa taps Olympic swimmer to help normalise card payments in Japan

New work demonstrates the convenience of cards for everyday purchases.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia