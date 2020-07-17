financial services
Duopoly expands dominance within Asia as Vodafone, Reliance Jio lose ground
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Telecommunications providers experienced widespread disruption this year, while tech behemoths Facebook and Google expanded their stronghold in the Asia-Pacific region.
Financial-services churn: APAC bank and insurance brands see significant shifts
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Standard Chartered clambers back into the top 10 banks after a 2019 freefall, while in insurance, Allianz tumbles from fifth place in 2019 to 63rd this year.
COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks
Definitive action and the ability to project stability in uncertain times helped Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and others achieve favourable perceptions, according to a report from Carma Asia.
Stanchart falls behind other banks, AIA finishes first in insurers
A volatile banking category sees Standard Chartered's brand ranking plummet, while AIA elbows out Prudential to steal top insurance brand.
Do Mizuho Bank's ATM shutdowns damage the brand?
A spoof mocks alarmingly poor customer service, but for big banking brands, it's just business as usual.
Visa taps Olympic swimmer to help normalise card payments in Japan
New work demonstrates the convenience of cards for everyday purchases.
