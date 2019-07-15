filipino

Singaporean and Filipino consumers most influenced by brand ambassadors
Staff Reporters

Singaporean and Filipino consumers most influenced by brand ambassadors

TOP OF THE CHARTS: From Crocs to Kanye West's Yeezy and the green hair trend ignited by Billie Eilish, consumers doggedly follow influencers, an iPrice report reveals.

'Pinoy pride' and celebrity propels Filipino fashion brands
Jul 15, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

'Pinoy pride' and celebrity propels Filipino fashion brands

Bench and Penshoppe have found winning formulas to keep global fast fashion competitors at bay.

