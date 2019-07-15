Search
Singaporean and Filipino consumers most influenced by brand ambassadors
TOP OF THE CHARTS: From Crocs to Kanye West's Yeezy and the green hair trend ignited by Billie Eilish, consumers doggedly follow influencers, an iPrice report reveals.
Jul 15, 2019
'Pinoy pride' and celebrity propels Filipino fashion brands
Bench and Penshoppe have found winning formulas to keep global fast fashion competitors at bay.
