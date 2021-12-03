fiji

Women to Watch 2022: Emma Campbell, Tourism Fiji
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Emma Campbell, Tourism Fiji

Playing a key part in the revival of Fiji’s tourism, Campbell has built commercial success and a team of leaders while operating in a new country during the pandemic.

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji
Dec 3, 2021
Ad Nut

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

An amusing global campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi NZ follows the Hollywood actor as she finds herself being reacquainted with beautiful surroundings.

