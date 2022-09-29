fifa world cup
McDonald's Asia CMO on his first-ever global World Cup campaign and more
Eugene Lee opens up in a wide-ranging interview about its upcoming 2022 FIFA campaign, leveraging creativity, the metaverse, their menu and his own marketing role.
Now private, CSM casts ambitious eye on Asia
LONDON - With the acquisition of its parent company Chime Communications by Providence Equity Partners now complete, CSM Group is making moves to execute an ambitious growth strategy—with Asia high on the priority list.
Weibo World Cup: Real-time branding 'goal' of the day
On Weibo during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, brands are responsible for their own social-media scores, and Chinese netizens need only enjoy (or disprove of) the brands' reactions to the daily matches. Campaign Asia-Pacific will keep our eyes online and pick out examples of brands that stand out for being quick on their feet, until the final game on 13 July.
Hublot makes FIFA-themed watch, sponsors Guangzhou Evergrande
BEIJING - Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot has unveiled an official watch for the FIFA World Cup, in the yellow and green colours of host nation Brazil, while also putting its brand behind Chinese team Guangzhou Evergrande.
Emotional Coca-Cola ad parallels Myanmar's return to global stage
MYANMAR - Ogilvy & Mather and Coca-Cola have unveiled a new TV ad that presents the brand as a symbol of hope and opportunity in Myanmar by linking it to the country's struggles and eventual return to the world community.
