exxonmobil
Why oil and gas companies are tapping influencers to clean up their image
Fossil fuel giants like Shell and BP are leaning on influencers to promote their green initiatives and rewards programs as ad giants address their role in the climate crisis.
UM, BBDO pick up ExxonMobil globally
GLOBAL – IPG’s UM and Omnicom Group’s BBDO have been awarded ExxonMobil’s media and advertising respectively, following a year-long review.
Weber Shandwick brings in senior leader, Natalie Lowe, as VP
SHANGHAI - Weber Shandwick has appointed Natalie Lowe as its vice president of China, bringing with her 12 years of international communications experiences in the region.
DDB creates new regional structure in Asia Pacific
HONG KONG - DDB Group Asia Pacific has announced two major changes to its regional management structure, which it says will complement and reflect its clients’ communications and business operations across the region.
