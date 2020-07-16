experiences

Now is not the time to give up on experiences
Jul 16, 2020
Antoine Gouin

Now is not the time to give up on experiences

Auditoire’s Asia CEO argues that 'quick-fix' digital experiences can’t hold a candle to real experiential impact.

M&C Saatchi launches live experience agency
Oct 3, 2019
Fayola Douglas

M&C Saatchi launches live experience agency

The global brand experience agency, M&C Saatchi Live, plans to double its workforce in six months.

'I’ve moved money—a lot of it—from traditional advertising to experiences': Mastercard CMO
Sep 19, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

'I’ve moved money—a lot of it—from traditional advertising to experiences': Mastercard CMO

"Advertising is dead. Advertising is all about storytelling—so I say storytelling is dead. The future is storymaking," says Raja Rajamannar.

HSBC creates badminton experience ahead of Hong Kong Championships
Aug 12, 2019
Fayola Douglas

HSBC creates badminton experience ahead of Hong Kong Championships

Experience will promote 'local health and wellness'.

