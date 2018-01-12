Search
2 days ago
Grace Blue launches sports, media & entertainment practice
Tim Palmer will lead the practice from London, working closely with colleagues in APAC.
Jan 12, 2018
Recruiter Tyron Giuliani leaves Optia to focus on coaching
The executive search specialist says advertising agencies are grossly under-using LinkedIn as a means of generating new business.
Apr 8, 2015
Talent imports to Asia on the decline: A positive trend
The number of western expats coming to Asia for client and agency roles is declining, explains Charlie Thomas of The Talent Business Asia Pacific. The question is why.
Jan 20, 2012
Simon Twiston Davies to step down as CASBAA CEO
HONG KONG – Simon Twiston Davies is to step down as CEO of pay-TV industry body CASBAA (Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Association of Asia) at the end of this year.
