Discovery+ exceeds expectations in India
9 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

Megha Tata, managing director of Discovery Communications India says the big ad spends continue to come through linear.

BBC Advertising hires media sales veteran Katy Xu as Greater China sales director
Aug 20, 2012
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Katy Xu, former regional account director of Eurosport Asia Pacific, has joined BBC Advertising as regional director for Greater China, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau.

Taiwan champions sports tourism with Eurosport deal
Dec 2, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

TAIPEI - The Taiwan Tourism Bureau is promoting the country as a top destination for sports, through a content partnership with Eurosport.

Eurosport appoints Natasha Storer as head of communications Asia Pacific
Jul 15, 2011
Benjamin Li

ASIA-PACIFIC - Natasha Storer has joined Eurosport as head of communications for Asia-Pacific. She came on board on 11 July, replacing Wendy Hung who resigned a month ago.

Eurosport announces changes to management team
Nov 1, 2010
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Former commercial director for the APAC region Guillaume Canard-Duchene has joined as head of sales, replacing Mark McFarlane who is moving to Hong Kong.

Profile: Eurosport APAC chairman Arjan Hoekstra
Aug 16, 2010
Benjamin Li

After 17 years with Eurosport, Arjan Hoekstra, the broadcaster's Asia-Pacific chairman and managing director, has few complaints.

