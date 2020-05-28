Search
energizer
May 28, 2020
UM named global AOR for all Energizer Holdings brands
Some of the company's brands include Energizer, Armor All, Eveready and Rayovac.
Mar 2, 2012
Energizer Australia brings Bondi Rescue Crew, soft toys and kids together for CSR
SYDNEY – Energizer Australia has launched a ‘Toy Rescue’ programme to collect and repower pre-loved battery-powered toys and donate them to families in need via Mission Australia.
Jun 10, 2011
Energizer Malaysia acts fast to curb social media disaster
PETALING JAYA – A fun idea that ticked all the right boxes for the brand turned into an event organization and social media nightmare for Energizer Malaysia.
Aug 18, 2010
Energizer partners with TBWA Worldwide globally
GLOBAL - Energizer has appointed TBWA Worldwide as the global advertising network in charge of its Energizer and Eveready brands.
