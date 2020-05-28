energizer

UM named global AOR for all Energizer Holdings brands
May 28, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Some of the company's brands include Energizer, Armor All, Eveready and Rayovac.

Energizer Australia brings Bondi Rescue Crew, soft toys and kids together for CSR
Mar 2, 2012
Staff Reporters

SYDNEY – Energizer Australia has launched a ‘Toy Rescue’ programme to collect and repower pre-loved battery-powered toys and donate them to families in need via Mission Australia.

Energizer Malaysia acts fast to curb social media disaster
Jun 10, 2011
Emily Tan

PETALING JAYA – A fun idea that ticked all the right boxes for the brand turned into an event organization and social media nightmare for Energizer Malaysia.

Energizer partners with TBWA Worldwide globally
Aug 18, 2010
Marie Green

GLOBAL - Energizer has appointed TBWA Worldwide as the global advertising network in charge of its Energizer and Eveready brands.

