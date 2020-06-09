effies

2020 Effie Index: Here are the world's most effective marketers
Jun 9, 2020
Lindsay Stein

The 10th annual ranking includes brand, marketer, agency holding group, agency network, agency office and independent agency.

Leo Burnett wins top honours at Malaysia Effies
Dec 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

The agency won nine total awards including one of only two golds handed out, the other of which went to Grey Malaysia.

Questions raised over KFC's Greater China Effie-winning campaign
Nov 27, 2019
Cindy Gu

Observers have pointed out a similar project from a coffee brand that pre-dates the famous KFC 'Pocket Store'.

HK Effie Awards: Winners and jury assessments
Sep 18, 2019
Matthew Miller

See all the winners, plus judge reactions on what was praiseworthy and what the industry should think about.

Australian Effie winners announced
Sep 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

BMF and Clemenger BBDO Melbourne came away with the top honours, as The Brand Agency, News Corp, The Monkeys and DDB Sydney also won gold.

2019 APAC Effie winners
Apr 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy dominated the 2019 edition of the awards, held last night in Singapore. See the full list of winners here.

