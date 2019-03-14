effie

DDB wins Grand Effie in Hong Kong
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

The agency took home four awards including the Grand Effie, while Ogilvy won the most number of medals, and M+ bagged one gold and one silver as a brand owner.

APAC Effie finalists announced
Mar 14, 2019
Staff Reporters

131 entries make the cut.

APAC Effie awards issues call for entries
Oct 29, 2018
Staff Reporters

There are a few category changes for the awards, which will be presented in April.

Pepsi overtakes Coke as world's most effective brand in Effie Index
May 25, 2018
Simon Gwynn

Pepsi swapped places with Vodafone which dropped to fourth in the ranking. 

2018 APAC Effie winners announced
Apr 28, 2018
Staff Reporters

McCann wins Grand Effie, plus agency and network of the year honours, on strength of a campaign for the University of Melbourne.

APAC Effie shortlist released
Mar 19, 2018
Staff Reporters

Two rounds of judging result in list of 157 finalists.

