2 days ago
DDB wins Grand Effie in Hong Kong
The agency took home four awards including the Grand Effie, while Ogilvy won the most number of medals, and M+ bagged one gold and one silver as a brand owner.
Mar 14, 2019
APAC Effie finalists announced
131 entries make the cut.
Oct 29, 2018
APAC Effie awards issues call for entries
There are a few category changes for the awards, which will be presented in April.
May 25, 2018
Pepsi overtakes Coke as world's most effective brand in Effie Index
Pepsi swapped places with Vodafone which dropped to fourth in the ranking.
Apr 28, 2018
2018 APAC Effie winners announced
McCann wins Grand Effie, plus agency and network of the year honours, on strength of a campaign for the University of Melbourne.
Mar 19, 2018
APAC Effie shortlist released
Two rounds of judging result in list of 157 finalists.
