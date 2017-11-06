Search
1 day ago
Dentsu's underlying operating profit slips, reports slow start in Q1 results
The network saw an organic revenue decline in Q1 but expects performance to be second-half weighted, driven by a number of one-off events later in the year.
Nov 6, 2017
Criteo: Apple's tracking change to cost $20 million in Q4
The adtech company puts a dollar value on the impact of Apple's Safari update that limits the use of tracking cookies.
Nov 2, 2017
Facebook: 88% of ad revenue is from mobile
The company's latest earnings report shows a 49 percent jump in ad revenue.
