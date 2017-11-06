earnings report

Dentsu's underlying operating profit slips, reports slow start in Q1 results
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

The network saw an organic revenue decline in Q1 but expects performance to be second-half weighted, driven by a number of one-off events later in the year.

Criteo: Apple's tracking change to cost $20 million in Q4
Nov 6, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

The adtech company puts a dollar value on the impact of Apple's Safari update that limits the use of tracking cookies.

Facebook: 88% of ad revenue is from mobile
Nov 2, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

The company's latest earnings report shows a 49 percent jump in ad revenue.

